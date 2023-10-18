Some active duty military exempt from documentation fee when registering vehicle

Active duty military members can now request exemption from document fees to register their vehicles in Delaware.

Military members and their dependent family members stationed permanently or temporarily in Delaware can provide active duty military orders to waive the documentation fee when registering their vehicles.

Division of Motor Vehicles Chief of Vehicle Services Valerie Carey says that the fee is 4.25 percent of the vehicle's value.

“It would be, as an example, a $10,000 vehicle that is transferred in as a used vehicle, 4.25 percent of that would be $425,” Carey says.

Military members must register their vehicle within 90 days of relocating to qualify for the exemption. The exemption also applies to active duty military in Delaware purchasing a new vehicle – regardless of relocation status.

Carey notes military members are not required to register their vehicles in Delaware, and whether or not they do largely depends on how long they will be stationed in the First State.

“Looking for a way that we could help ease the financial burden for our military relocating to the state, again, because there are numerous times that they have to relocate throughout their career, this is one of the benefits that working together with them, is one of the solutions that could ease that burden and make that process less strenuous for them," Carey says.

The Military Document Fee credit should be applied at the time of titling, and family members need to be listed on station orders to receive the credit as well.