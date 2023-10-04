Purzycki will not seek third term as Wilmington mayor

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says he will not run for reelection in 2024.

The 78 year-old announced in a letter to the people of Wilmington Wednesday afternoon that he will not run for a third term.

He says the decision was made with "deep regret but with satisfaction that this is the right decision," citing his age and desire to spending more time with his family.

"My difficulty in committing to another term that would begin 15 months from now is in continuing to undertake such a demanding job at the age of 78. While my health is generally good, I am, for the first time in my life, aware of my age," Purzycki wrote in his letter.

"True, I can take some time away from the job—but people should understand that the job of Mayor never lets you go. And Bette and I now have four small grandchildren who occupy a large part of our lives and our hearts. Selfishly, I want them to remember me."

Purycki touts the administration's successes – economic development, declining crime rates, parks and infrastructure investments, and investments in affordable housing.

Purzycki says he is hopeful the “right candidate” will step forward to run – a qualified and effective chief executive who can remove “disabling politics and self-dealing from the role of governance.”

Purzycki’s decision leaves Velda Jones-Potter, the city’s treasurer since 2017, the lone announced candidate for Mayor. But The News Journal/Delaware Online quoted Gov. John Carney Wednesday saying he is considering running Wilmington mayor.

Carney is term-limited and cannot run for Governor again in 2024.

In a statement following Purzycki's announcment, Carney called Wilmington "fortunate" to have had Purzycki as its mayor the past seven years.

“The Mayor has dedicated much of his career to helping Wilmington be successful. He managed our city through some of the most challenging times in recent history, guided by compassion, fairness, and a commitment to doing the right thing," Said carney in a statement. "When his term ends next year, he'll be leaving city government better than he found it, with a professional, efficient city workforce focused on improving the quality of life for Wilmington residents."

New Castle County Executive and 2024 candidate for Governor Matt Meyer thanked Purzycki for being a good partner with the county.

“Historically, the County Executive and the Mayor of our largest city have had a contentious relationship. I am proud that Mayor Mike and I have developed a historic partnership between our state's largest city and largest county," said Meyer in a statement. "Together, we have created additional affordable housing opportunities by eliminating red tape and combining our Section 8 Housing Voucher programs. We have addressed homelessness by collaborating to create and sustain the Hope Center. And we saved taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees by partnering to solve a 25 year-old sewer dispute."

_________________________________________________________________________________________



Full text of Mayor Purzycki’ s open letter announcing he will not seek another term:

Dear Friends,

As I reach the end of my second term as your mayor, I am of course confronted with the question of whether or not to seek a third term. I have been ambivalent recently; the answer largely depends on the day I am asked. But make no mistake, I love this magnificent job of managing and growing Wilmington each and every day and making it the very best version of itself possible.

This administration can be so proud of its successes. We have enjoyed unparalleled economic development throughout the city, some of the best crime statistics in decades, and we have made tens of millions of dollars in parks and infrastructure investments. Along with DelDOT we have resurfaced over 46 miles of streets. We have made massive investments in affordable housing, funded clean teams in our neighborhoods, all as we enjoy an excellent financial condition. And if that is not enough, our HBCU college fair has opened the door to college for over 6,000 of our children and provided over $35 million in scholarships so they can attend historically black colleges and universities. No objective observer of Wilmington would ever suggest that things have not dramatically improved under this administration’s watch.

My difficulty in committing to another term that would begin 15 months from now is in continuing to undertake such a demanding job at the age of 78. While my health is generally good, I am, for the first time in my life, aware of my age. True, I can take some time away from the job—but people should understand that the job of Mayor never lets you go. And Bette and I now have four small grandchildren who occupy a large part of our lives and our hearts. Selfishly, I want them to remember me.

So, with deep regret but with satisfaction that this is the right decision, I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for mayor in 2024. I am hopeful, of course, that the right candidate will step forward to run. The city deserves and needs a qualified and effective chief executive who will remove disabling politics and self-dealing from the role of governance. I want to be able to support that candidate—not only one who can win but one who can govern and continue to bring the city together. Someone with a positive vision for the city and mostly the demonstrated ability to execute that vision. While many seek to be mayor, few seem to appreciate the skills and experience needed to do the job.

I know I am letting some people down. Especially the people who have depended on me to stay on as their mayor, have committed to support me, and for whom I have the deepest respect and affection. I can only hope they understand and can support my decision.

I finish this term with gratitude to the people of the city who have entrusted me with this enormous responsibility. In the meantime, let’s not forget that we still have 15 months left to serve. We can do so much good in that time and leave to our residents a government they can continue to be proud of.

Thank you all!

