Hall-Long campaign reviewing "issues" with campaign finance reports

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long is taking a closer look at her own campaign finances.

Just over two weeks after announcing her 2024 bid for Governor, Hall-Long’s campaign released a statement Thursday saying she is examining “reporting issues” with past campaign finance reports.

“While preparing to launch my campaign for governor, I requested a review of my past campaign finance reports and learned there may have been reporting issues that require attention." said Hall-Long's statement.

Hall-Long 's statement did not indicate which years or how many have issues. Hall-Long ran successful campaigns for Lt. Governor in 2016 and 2020 and numerous state legislative campaigns before that.

Hall-Long’s statements says sje is working to resolve the issues.

"I am working with independent campaign finance experts and forensic accountants to thoroughly audit the finances," said the statement. "We look forward to the results of the audit and amending any reports as needed."

A September 19th fundraiser to be headlined by Gov. John Carney was postponed and theNews Journal/Delaware Online reports another planned fundraiser was also recently postponed.

This is not the first time a Hall-Long campaign has run into controversy.

In her first run for Lt. Gov. in 2016, her husband, Dana Long, was accused of illegally using low income housing contact information to campaign for her during Hall-Long's 2014 State Senate campaign. Hall-Long defended her husband against those accusations.

During that same 2014 campaign, Dana Long was arrested for stealing Republican Party yard signs.

Hall-Long is seeking to become only the second female governor in Delaware.

She faces New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in the Democratic primary.