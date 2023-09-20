Delaware Supreme Court formally swears in Abigail LeGrow

One of Delaware’s newest Supreme Court Justices is formally sworn in.

Abigail LeGrow is now the fourth woman to serve on the state’s highest court.

Gov. John Carney delivered remarks, saying LeGrow was special as a nominee in terms of the recommendations and endorsements he received.

Retired Superior Court Judge Andrea Rocanelli shared professional and personal remarks, calling LeGrow steadfast, genuine, with a down-to-earth sensibility.

LeGrow is leaving the Delaware Superior Court after seven years. She also served as a Magistrate in Chancery on the Delaware Court of Chancery from October 2011 until February 2016.

LeGrow has officially served on the state’s Supreme Court since May and says that while the five justices don’t always agree, their discussions and debates are always respectful.

“We really strive to be unanimous and to present a united front for the court, I think that is really important to the development of the law," LeGrow says. "But there are times that we disagree about particular cases or about particular outcomes, and even when we do, we have to go on to the next case and decide that one too, so maintaining that respectful relationship is really essential to having a properly functioning court.”

Before joining the bench, LeGrow specialized in corporate and commercial litigation. Without a background in criminal law or jury trials, she says joining the Superior Court in 2016 and overseeing some of the most serious cases in Delaware made her a different person.

She notes practicing adult guardianship law on the Court of Chancery developed her interest in criminal law -- and was also a meaningful experience.

“Just the important work involved in appointing and overseeing guardians for some of our most vulnerable citizens was a significant part of my career,” LeGrow says.

Her first job out of law school was clerking for now-retired Supreme Court Justice Jack Jacobs, who administered the oath of office at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Fellow recent appointee Christopher Griffiths was also sworn in in May. A formal swearing-in ceremony for Griffiths will be held next month in Dover.