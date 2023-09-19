Federal housing assistance created during the pandemic is about to end

Some pandemic-era federal housing assistance is coming to a close.

The programs - launched with one-time funding as a response to COVID-19 - are ending.

The Delaware Diamonds Home Loan and Home Sweet Home Program each saw their funding end already.

The remaining program - the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program - provides up to $50,000 for housing-related delinquencies.

Delaware State Housing Authority director of public relations Laurie Stovall explains what it covers.

“Some things like mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowner association fees, homeowner insurance payments, and the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program also provides up to 20,000 for critical home repairs,” said Stovall.

The money for critical home repairs covers mold and mildew remediation, lead-based paint removal, roof replacement, heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing repairs.

It also covers the repair, replacement, or installation of accessibility aids like hand railings, ramps, grab bars, and wider doorways.

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program funding is expected to run out by early 2024, if not earlier. Homeowners can apply at demortgagehelp.com

But Stovall says there are still ways the state can help Delawareans.

"When we started these programs we knew that they would be temporary programs, but that doesn't change DSHA's commitment to helping homeowners and homebuyers,” said Stovall. “So although these programs are ending we are still very much dedicated to helping homeowners and homebuyers throughout the state of Delaware."

So far the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program has disbursed over $30 million in assistance to more than 12,000 Delawareans.

The Delaware Diamonds Home Loan and Home Sweet Program helped 136 Delawareans achieve homeownership through zero-interest forgivable second loans of $12,000 and $15,000.