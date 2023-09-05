Wilmington moves to adjust city worker salaries

The City of Wilmington is looking to update city worker salaries following an employee compensation study as it seeks to make the City a competitive employment destination.

The city has a 14% vacancy rate for non-uniformed positions - one reason it conducted a study to reevaluate its salary structure.

The study reviewed government and private industry salaries in the Mid-Atlantic region to evaluate how Wilmington compared.

It was found city workers in union, non-union, and executive and managerial positions make about 86% of the current market rate.

New salary ranges for union workers recommended by the study are already reflected in their contracts. Now, the city is looking to amend its 2024 budget to include new salary ranges for managerial and non-union positions.

Director of Human Resources Charlotte Barnes says this is routine.

“Every year there’s always been salary increases in the budget,” explained Barnes. “And you plan for that when you're doing your budget, and the administration will either decide whether or not they have sufficient revenues, and they will make proposals to either increase revenues or give the demand to the department that they cut expenses to make sure that we have a balanced budget.”

The proposed ordinance would implement the pay scale recommended for non-union employees, costing Wilmington about $150,000 more than previously budgeted for 2024.

Some city employees, like Javette Lane, who works in the City’s law department, argue the benefit of fairly compensating employees outweighed the cost to the City.

“I am a City employee, but I am also a City resident. I pay taxes here and I too am concerned about how this might affect the City,” said Lane. “But honestly I am more concerned about how if it doesn't happen, how that might affect the City. Because I am telling you: employees are leaving. My department is down several employees. Employees are leaving because they cannot live on the money that they’re making.”

The ordinance cleared the Finance and Economic Development Committee committee Tuesday, and will get a full Council vote Thursday.

