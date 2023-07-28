Agriculture highlighted on Governor's Day at the Delaware State Fair

State and U.S. Agriculture secretaries joined Gov. John Carney for a bill signing at the Delaware State Fair.

Gov. John Carney met with the Delaware and U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture to discuss ways to help small farms stay profitable.

“People forget that agriculture is not just a business for folks, it’s really a way of life," Carney says. "And it’s a particularly important way of life in the lower areas here in Kent and Sussex counties.”

Carney says a lot of people take Delaware’s open space and the fresh food that arrives at the grocery stores for granted, but adds having events and resources about agriculture at the Delaware State Fair helps reach more people, so they know where their food is coming from.

Carney signed SB 111, which Delaware Ag Secretary Michael Scuse says will help farmers save money and encourage more to invest in renewable energy.

“Those that have renewable energy, like solar, were not going to be able to carry their credits across to another year," Scuse says. "This bill will allow them to enter into contracts with different providers and then be able to carry those credits, rather than them disappear, carry those credits forward into another year.”

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was also there for the bill signing. He says the USDA is focused on helping small farms stay profitable.

“Maybe being able to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of their farming operation, store carbon, they could get paid a premium for that in the products that they produce, it’s called climate smart agriculture," Vilsack says.

Vilsack says Delaware has nine climate smart agriculture projects that 28 commodities are engaged in. He adds there are roughly 70 different climate smart practices that farmers can get paid for.

Vilsack notes that, even as a small state, Delaware’s poultry industry is vital nationwide.