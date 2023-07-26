Community still feels the effects of Hurricane Ida as destroyed apartments are rebuilt

In September 2021, flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida left numerous low-income homes in Wilmington unlivable - including the Claymont Street Apartments.

Those apartments represented 29 affordable housing units in a tight market.

Nearly two years later, the newly renovated building is now accepting new renters. But since being rebuilt, residents say the cost of living there has jumped by nearly $400.

While they remain more affordable than many units in the City of Wilmington - with the average price to rent in the city around $1,500 - for residents who lost their homes, possessions, and suffered the other economic consequences of being displaced, a nearly $400 increase in living expenses isn’t feasible.

Former residents were invited to apply to live in the renovated apartments upon their completion, but one resident, Ms. Lum, says she didn’t feel they were given priority over new renters. She submitted an application multiple times before being approved.

“I’ve lost everything I had, not these new people,” she said.

14 of the Claymont Street Apartment units have been rented out. Only 3 by returning residents.

Stacey Henry, who helped displaced residents during and after the flood, says this opens up the conversation for how to address being priced-out of a home.

“Housing is not out there. It's not out there,” said Henry. “And yes they're thankful that they have a roof over their head now, but if they're living in stress and can't afford their place, that's another issue.”

In 2021, when the flood rendered the apartments unlivable, the need for affordable housing was high. Now it’s even higher.

“More than 500 households applied for housing here at Claymont. That's 17 applicants for one apartment available. Earlier this year we talked about the need for affordable housing in Delaware at 18,000 units. A new report was released by The National Low Income Housing Coalition- it's now at 21,000 units that are needed,” said HDC Midatlantic President and CEO Dana Hanchin. Her organization partnered with Cinnaire to rebuild the apartments.

The Claymont Street Apartment disaster also shed light on the need for increased emergency preparedness and community collaboration.

When flooding from Ida hit, there was very little infrastructure in place to respond to an extreme weather emergency.

The flooding from Hurricane Ida hit the community on September 1st, 2021. It wasn’t until October 24, 2021 that President Biden declared it a major disaster, and ordered federal assistance to the state to supplement local recovery efforts.

In the nearly 2 months before federal relief became available, there was a huge need for increased communication between the City of Wilmington, state agencies, and community partners. That resulted in long-lasting relationships, and the development of more established protocols in dealing with a natural disaster.

It also led to more community organizing. Henry, for example, turned her experience in connecting community partners to aid in disaster relief into the founding of the Delaware Resilience Hub.