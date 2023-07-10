Move Over Law expansionhHelps Delaware's first responders

In the excitement of the recent holiday, the expansion of Delaware’s Move Over Law may have gone unnoticed.

The expansion of the original 2007 Move Over Law went into effect over the July Fourth weekend. Delaware is the 19th state to adopt the law.

AAA Mid Atlantic’s Public and Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell says the new law is meant to save first responder lives.

“Those first responders really take their lives into their own hands because motorists, especially on a major Interstate, are flying by at speeds that kill, quite frankly, and that’s why these Move Over Laws are so important.”

The Federal Highway Safety Administration adds that Move Over laws may also serve to reduce the frequency and severity of secondary crashes and expedite clearing the incident.

AAA’s Tidwell clarifies what the law means for a driver approaching any such scenario:

“If you see a first responder or stationery disabled motorist on the side of the road, slow down and move over, and that means slow your speed and move over one lane, away from those first responders. If you are unable to move over a lane, you need to drop your speed so you are slowing down.”