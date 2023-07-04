Bill to move Delaware primary date stalls in Senate

The General Assembly puts a bill to move the state’s September primary election to the spring on hold.

The House unanimously passed the bill in mid-June, but stalled in the Senate with 3 ‘no’ and 18 ‘not voting’ in the final day of session last week.

The measure would have moved the state’s primary election date from September to April to join the presidential primary.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Bryan Townsend, says the primary would then fall in the middle of the legislative session, so they want to first look at changing the legislative calendar – otherwise incumbents could be too focused on running for office rather than legislating.

“I think it’s a very big conversation because for millennia I think Delaware has had this calendar," Townsend says. As I understand it, it’s very much based on, it works out decently well for the ag sector, for example, so if we’re talking about changing the legislative calendar that is no small thing to do.”

The goal of combining the state and presidential primaries in April is encouraging and promoting voter turnout for statewide races too.

“It can be helpful to try and align the primary dates to encourage voter turnout and voter participation, having one day for the presidential primary and the same day for the state primaries," Townsend says. "The issue is this would put our state level primaries, including state legislative primaries, right in the middle of our legislative session calendar.”

Lawmakers will reexamine the issue when they reconvene in January.