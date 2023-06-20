House lawmaker pulls proposed Seaford charter amendment from agenda for second time

A proposed charter amendment to allow nonresident property owners – including corporations – to vote in Seaford’s municipal elections remains in limbo.

State Rep. Daniel Short pulled the measure from the House agenda for a second time this session Tuesday.

The charter amendment – narrowly approved by Seaford City Council in April – seeks to give businesses that own property a voice in city affairs, including infrastructure upgrades.

It makes use of a quirk in Delaware law permitting municipalities to give nonresident property owners voting rights. Dewey Beach and Henlopen Acres extend voting rights to nonresident property owners, though their ordinances largely apply to vacation homeowners.

Though Seaford is significantly larger than Dewey Beach or Henlopen Acres, the roughly 250 corporations that own property in the city are enough to sway the results of Seaford’s typically low-turnout elections.

Seaford’s proposed amendment drew substantial pushback, including some Seaford city council members who worry the voices of local property owners could overwhelm the wishes of city residents

The House Administration Committee reluctantly agreed to release the bill in the name of local control, but Short pulled it from the House agenda in May to add language clarifying that a corporation could only cast one vote. The revised bill appeared on Tuesday’s agenda, but Short pulled it again without explanation.