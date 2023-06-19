Delaware House Committee tables proposal to extend Miranda-like rights to child abuse cases

House lawmakers tabled a bill last week that would effectively require Division of Family Service investigators to issue a Miranda-like warning to parents suspected of child abuse or neglect to inform them of their legal rights, including their right to deny investigators access to their home and their right to representation.

Bill sponsor State Rep. Sean Lynn, the chair of Delaware's House Judiciary Committee, accuses the Division of Family Services of "not respecting that parents have rights too," underscoring that while child abuse and neglect cases are civil matters, they can still "impact the liberties" of parents or other caretakers accused of abuse. DFS investigations often result in or take place alongside criminal investigations; parents investigated for abuse may also be placed on a child abuse registry, often without an opportunity to secure legal representation.

DFS investigators currently have no obligation to inform parents of a right to counsel; Miranda warnings — named for the landmark 1966 US Supreme Court decision in Miranda v. Arizona — are generally reserved for criminal cases. But Lynn contends that parents under investigation should be given notice of the allegations against them and an opportunity to exercise their basic parental rights, even if it creates new hurdles for DFS investigators.

“No one who is investigating anyone wants to tell them what their rights are," he said. "This does not create any new right for parents. All it does is tell them what their rights are under the law, and what’s wrong with that?”

But during a House Judiciary Committee meeting last week, other lawmakers argued the proposal would create delays and barriers for investigators that could put children's safety at risk.

If DFS staff informed a parent suspected of abuse that they were under investigation, said state Rep. Jeffrey Spiegelman, "a more nefarious parent may have the time they need to hide the guilt — to hide evidence, to destroy evidence."

State Rep. Krista Griffith warned that in some cases of abuse, even small procedural delays — a several-hour wait to obtain a warrant, for instance — could make a substantial difference for a child's wellbeing.

“These are urgent situations that would drastically impact the safety and wellbeing of children should this legislation pass," she said.

Lynn contended that his colleague's concerns that a parent could block investigators from accessing an abused child were "fearmongering," but after firm opposition from Delaware's Department of Justice and other stakeholders, the committee tabled the bill.

Only one state – Texas – has adopted similar requirements for child welfare investigators, though its law does not take effect until this fall.