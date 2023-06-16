Wilmington Learning Collaborative selects first Executive Director

The Wilmington Learning Collaborative voted on Thursday to select its first Executive Director.

The Collaborative — tasked with leading education reform in Wilmington's nine public elementary schools — finally took a crucial step towards getting its work started this week: hiring its first executive director, Laura Burgos, a former educational consultant.

Wilmington Learning Collaborative council member Alathea Smith-Tucker says the decision to hire Burgos was driven in large part by public feedback.

Bugos was one of two finalists chosen from a field of more than 100 candidates, but the second finalist recently dropped out.

The Collaborative council also voted to cut back the frequency of its meetings and take a hiatus in July. But Council chair Shanika Perry says the hiatus will not prevent the Collaborative from onboarding Burgos.

“There will certainly be work that’s taking place," she said. "We will just not gather together as a whole body.”

Under the Collaborative’s original agreement with the Brandywine, Christina and Red Clay school districts, it planned to begin conducting needs surveys and forming community councils at their city schools before the start of the next school year.

That timeline is no longer feasible, and the Collaborative's council has requested an extension from the three school districts to deliver on its initial promises.