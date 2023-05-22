Sen. Carper announces plans to retire

Delaware’s senior U.S. Senator says he will not run again.

Tom Carper announced Monday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront he plans to retire when his current term ends.

He’ll leave the Senate after 4 terms and 24 years – creating an open race fort that seat in 2024 that could have ripple effects elsewhere on the ballot.

Carper has been a fixture on the Delaware political scene since the late 1970s. He first served 3 terms as State Treasurer before heading to Washington D.C. for 5 terms as Delaware’s lone U.S. House member.

He returned to state government after winning the Governor’s office in 1992 and served 2 terms before heading back to Capitol Hill when he defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Roth in a 2000 Senate race.

Carper was last reelected to the Senate in 2018, easily defeating Republican Rob Arlett after facing a Democratic primary from Kerri Evelyn Harris.

Delaware's junior Senator, Chris Coons, said in a statement that Carper was more than a colleague and a friend, calling him a "steady, significant leader who has shaped Delaware over decades."

"Across his more than 50 years of service to our state and nation, he never stopped focusing on economic development, and despite his substantial accomplishments in the Senate, he’s never stopped thinking as a governor — focused on working across the aisle, solving complex problems, and making a lasting difference. Famous for his tireless energy and determination, he set the standard for active engagement and responsive service. As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, Senator Carper has protected our lands and waterways and played an instrumental role in the passage of both the landmark, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act," said Coons in his statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.