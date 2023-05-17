Wilmington Councilman walks 50 miles to advocate for affordable housing

Wilmington City Councilman Vincent White makes a 50-mile trek from Wilmington to Dover to build support for more affordable housing.

White started his journey Tuesday at the New Castle County Board of Realtors Headquarters, where he met with local and state housing officials. He wants people to reach out to their networks and elected officials and advocate for creating more affordable housing.

He explains that housing is a fundamental need, and crucial to addressing issues surrounding employment, education and economic development.

“Everything in the media is about housing, indirectly or directly. And so to connect the regulatory barriers to homeownership, to ask the question why in the past 22 years no affordable housing has been built in New Castle County.”

He acknowledges Gov. John Carney's additional $30-million-dollar allocation to housing in his 2024 budget plan, but says all levels of government need to do more to reduce regulatory and financial barriers to homeownership in Delaware.

White says he plans to bring more voices to the table statewide and asks people to advocate to their networks and elected officials for more affordable housing.

White says that includes other kinds of supportive housing that are also lacking.

“Housing for youth exiting foster care, housing for mothers being reunited with their children after incarceration, congregate housing for men exiting incarceration, housing for the specific needs of veterans families and veterans themselves.”

An $18 per hour wage is what the average Delawarean must make to afford a two-bedroom apartment, and White says most are not making that.

He adds that where someone lives determines a lot about their life, including access to goods and services and where they fall in the education system.

White’s trek ended in Dover Wednesday where he met with lawmakers and Delaware State Housing Authority staff.