Dover City Council elects councilman William Hare as president

Dover City Council elected councilman William Hare its President on Monday, replacing previous president Roy Sudler Jr.

Hare first served on Dover’s city council in the mid-1990s, returning after more than a decade’s absence in 2011. He was previously elected council president in 2018. This year, the council selected him over councilman David Anderson in a secret ballot.

Council’s Monday meeting also included newly reelected mayor Robin Christiansen’s State of the City address. Christiansen gave significant attention to a strategic plan to revitalize and add two thousand new residents to Dover’s downtown – a plan for which he expressed only lukewarm support.

“We must be mindful that it is executed without disruption to current residents and businesses," he said.

Christiansen also mentioned securing private funding and support from nonprofit housing organizations to tackle the city’s mounting housing shortage as a priority for his next — and likely final — term.

Dover’s elected offices will see no new faces this year; in addition to reelecting Christiansen, voters also elected former councilman Brian Lewis to fill a vacant second district seat.

