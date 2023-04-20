Delaware policymakers confront unintended results while mulling further court-imposed debt reforms

Recent efforts by state lawmakers and court administrators to redress the barriers created by court-imposed debts — especially for former incarcerated Delawareans — have already made a sizeable financial impact: in a presentation to a group of policymakers tasked with guiding reform, Delaware's Administrative Office of the Courts revealed that it has already forgiven nearly $50 million in debt, including $44 million in fines and fees issued more than ten years ago.

Delaware courts and lawmakers have opted to reform the state's approach to court fines and fees gradually, in large part because roughly a third of Delaware's court fee revenue is used to shore up both the courts' budget — paying for courthouse security staff, for instance — and county and municipal budgets. That said, fee revenue makes up less than two percent of the courts' overall budget.

In 2020, court administrators suspended the issuance of bench warrants for those who missed court debt payments — a response to the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic introduced with support from Delaware's Department of Justice and Office of Defense Services.

And in 2022, lawmakers voted to eliminate some court fines entirely, including by ending the practice of charging probationers a fee for their supervision. Notably, the legislation also eliminated late fees for those who miss debt payments and prohibited the court from suspending drivers' licenses for nonpayment of court fines.

But in a presentation to a working group tasked with considering additional reforms — a group that includes lawmakers and representatives from the Delaware Department of Corrections and advocacy groups — the Administrative Office of the Courts revealed that the most recent changes coincided with a steep and unexpected reduction in restitution payments, which serve as compensation for victims of crime.

Restitution makes up more than 80 percent of the outstanding debts owed to Delaware courts, and in fiscal year 2023, the courts have collected between 25 and 40 percent less in restitution payments each month compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year.

"That wasn't the intent of [the reforms]," said court administrator Evelyn Nestlerode, "nor did any recent reform directly modify the requirement to pay restitution."

Nevertheless, Court Commissioner Alicia Howard argued that the gradual rolling-back of penalties for nonpayment — including issuing bench warrants and suspending drivers' licenses — has left the courts with few options to compel people to pay their restitution debts.

"Unless somebody is on probation, we aren't trying to collect restitution," she said. "If we aren't scheduling people for hearings on a regular basis and issuing bench warrants if they fail to pay, there aren't any teeth."

State Rep. Sean Lynn (D-Dover), the chair of the working group, expressed concern that the decline in restitution payments could undermine support for future court-imposed debt reforms.

"Our policy objective is finding a way to ameliorate the effects of fines and fees on people who have had run-ins with the criminal justice system," he said. "I don't want to muddy the waters with concerns that victims' rights aren't being met if restitution isn't being paid."

Nevertheless, members of the working group broadly agreed that some options for reintroducing penalties for nonpayment of restitution — namely keeping probationers under supervision until they pay off their debts — might not be workable solutions.

The working group also agreed that additional reforms are both necessary and possible — and that those reforms may not solely involve eliminating additional fines or penalties for nonpayment.

Nestlerode noted that the 2022 legislation rolling back some fines entirely neglected to apply the new rules retroactively — an oversight she says the General Assembly could remedy.

"Some members of the public heard that the supervision fee, for example, had been eliminated," she said, "but they weren't aware that it didn't apply to the fees they already owed."

Rebecka Steiner, a working group member who is still paying off debts tied to a decade-old conviction, also urged policymakers to consider streamlining the process of tracking debts and payments.

“Finding out any information about your fines – or even just your court case – largely depends on calling workers in the fines office," she said. "They are overworked. Every time I go in to pay, there’s just one poor lady working there by herself. And getting printouts of what you owe and what you’ve paid costs one or two dollars per page.”

Steiner also pointed to costs imposed on incarcerated Delawareans — including inflated prices for commissary items and payments for 'non-essential' medical care like trimming fingernails — as financial barriers that previous reforms have left unaddressed.

The working group is scheduled to issue its final report suggesting additional court-imposed debt reforms in September.