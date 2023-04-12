Blunt Rochester's Comprehensive Jobs Agenda tackles nationwide labor market issues

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester’s Comprehensive Jobs Agenda is designed to help strengthen workforces by taking a multifaceted approach to attacking labor market issues.

She says while all important individually, working together the seven bills can help make a huge change in the country’s workforce environment.

“The reason why we packaged them is because we started to see the threads and the themes,” said Blunt Rochester. “And we wanted Delawareans to know that we as a collective are working together to address issues such as education, training, and returning citizens.”

The Jobs Act and the Immersive Technology for the American Workforce Act both focus on education and training.

The Jobs Act would expand eligibility for federal Pell grant programs to individuals looking to receive skills training in short-term education programs.

And the Technology Workforce Act would create a grant program to support community colleges and technical education centers in developing training programs focused on immersive technology.

The Clean Slate Act would seal federal records of individuals convicted of low level, non-violent drug offenses after they complete their sentence - helping to break major employment barriers for those previously incarcerated.

Housing, job retention, and solving supply chain shortages were also issues that the bill packages looked to tackle.

Delaware continues to face an affordable housing crisis. Lack of stable housing can make it difficult for someone to pursue education and work. The bipartisan Housing Supply and Affordability Act aims to help increase housing opportunities.

Delaware State Housing Authority director Eugene Young says if passed, the bill would provide another opportunity to address housing.

“It provides additional funding for technical assistance, and grant money to help in getting more affordable housing within communities,” said Young. “That technical assistance part is extremely important because many local municipalities and towns need assistance to make sure that they’re able to do everything they can to get more affordable housing within their communities.”

The goal is to provide additional resources and capacity to local governments to help eliminate exclusionary zoning and discriminatory land-use policies and increase inclusionary zones.

Other bills introduced include 2 targeting supply chain issues - one that would help develop more US-based supply hubs, and another that would help identify supply chain vulnerabilities.

And the National Nursing Workforce Center Act is one that Blunt Rochester first introduced in September 2022.

It is a direct response to the nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The bill would establish a pilot program to support state-based nursing workforce centers, helping to solve critical challenges faced by those in the profession.