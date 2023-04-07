Medicaid care providers face contract terminations if key deadline is not met

The Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance urges the state’s Medicaid care providers to register with the Delaware Medical Assistance Program.

Provider enrollment is a key program integrity tool, and protects Medicaid from fraud and abuse.

DMMA’s Social Service Chief Administrator Troy McDaniel says that’s a focus of the federal 21st Century Cures Act.

“It required all states to enroll all Medicaid providers. Both those that are in what we call Fee For Service- those are providers who submit claims directly to the state itself, into our system. And our Managed Care organizations. A majority of our members go into Managed Care,” explained McDaniel.

These organizations represent the full spectrum of medical services, such as inpatient, outpatient, and laboratory testing, and include providers such as Bayhealth and ChristianaCare.

Providers who do not register risk having their Medicaid contracts terminated.

McDaniel says this would not bar these organizations from providing medical care, but would likely keep the state’s roughly 315,000 Medicaid recipients from being able to access that care.

“If you terminate a provider then they can’t be paid for the services they provide to a member, therefore they wouldn’t want to see our members,” said McDaniel. “So we’re trying to avoid that by this real strong push to communicate with them and have them go through the process they need to go through with us to get registered.”

Only about 22% of providers have gone through the registration process.

While they don’t expect 100% of providers to respond, McDaniels says he hopes a majority of the remaining 78% will complete registration.

Providers are encouraged to enroll all of their locations on the Delaware Medical Assistance Program Provider Portal as soon as possible.