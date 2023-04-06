Federal funding aimed at boosting Delaware's workforce goes to Goodwill of Delaware

$1.12 million in federal funding is coming to Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County to help boost Delaware’s workforce.

The Congressionally Directed Spending Award will assist Goodwills across the state implement upgrades to their Job Resource Centers, and expand workforce development programs.

Senator Chris Coons says there will be a strong focus on helping Delawareans gain digital skills.

“Folks who have been out of the workforce for a while need to sharpen and update their skills. This program is going to help bring Delawareans back to the workforce, and help connect job openings with folks looking for jobs, with the skills they need to do those jobs,” he said.

The updated Job Resource Centers will have increased internet access, virtual and in-person interview spaces, and up-to-date employment opportunities continuously updated on large screens.

And programs, such as “Train to Gain”- which focuses on re-entry support- will work to improve their job readiness services.

Yvette Marie Lewis is an Air Force veteran who has lived with a disability since 1999. She’s a graduate of the “Train to Gain” program.

“The Goodwill allowed me to work at my own pace. They did not discourage me, nor did they look at my disability,” she explained. “They looked and saw a woman that was trying to come back to the workforce after 23 years with a disability that has an end game to it.”

Lewis says this program helped her to develop the digital skills needed to work in today’s environment.

She encourages others in the 55 and older community, and those with disabilities, to take advantage of the resources Goodwill provides to get back into the workforce.

Information about more of Goodwill’s programming can be found online at www.goodwillde.org.