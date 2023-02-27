Commission raises questions about whereabouts of former Elwyn clients

A state commission is pressing the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services for information on the whereabouts of roughly 170 adults with developmental disabilities who previously worked at a Wilmington day center that closed last summer.

When Elwyn, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, announced that it did not have enough staff to reopen the Wilmington provided pre-vocational training center, advocates worried clients could fall off the radar without quick intervention to transition them elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Delaware’s Employment First Commission — tasked with guiding Delaware’s transition away from subminimum wages for workers with developmental disabilities — raised the issue again. The Commission's responsibilities include developing a means of tracking adults with disabilities’ progress as they transition away from subminimum wages, but Council for Persons with Disabilities Director John McNeal says the state hasn’t provided information on former Elwyn clients.

McNeal says that hinders the Commission’s ability to track the transition from subminimum wage and leaves advocates anxious about the consequences of service cutbacks.

“The only thing worse than knowing is not knowing," he said during a Commission meeting two weeks ago. "That is what family members and advocates – including myself – are concerned with, and we need to fill that hole.”

Asked about the issue during a Joint Finance Committee hearing this week, DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik told lawmakers her agency is working to shift former Elwyn clients to the half-dozen other organizations providing similar pre-vocational services around the state.

“It’s not ‘wait six months and we’ll try to find something," she said. "We have providers with available spots to do exactly what Elwyn was doing.”

Delaware has six other centers offering pre-vocational programs.

The Employment First Oversight Commission is responsible for tracking not only those who remain in similar programs, but also those who move from paid work to unpaid activities or jobs that pay minimum wage or above. Delaware will officially phase out the subminimum wage this year, though pandemic-era inflation and staffing challenges have already largely ended the practice.