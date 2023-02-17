Wilmington City Council recommends six people for Citizen Complaint Review Board

Wilmington City Council chooses six people to recommend for the city’s Citizens Complaint Review Board, established in late 2020 but without members since.

The resolution is only a recommendation to the mayor, who has the final decision on who is appointed to the board.

Councilmember Chris Johnson says the Wilmington Police Department’s transparency with the public has been “unacceptable” in recent years, and hopes the CCRB will help address that.

“Cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, D.C., and other cities, have had complaint review boards for over 15 or 20 years, so this is not revolutionary," Johnson says. "I wish I could say we’re sitting here talking about something we were first in, but we are last in terms of northeast cities that are doing this.”

Johnson adds the goal is transparency.

“We have to educate our public about our police department," Johnson says. "And we expect full cooperation from the police department. This isn’t about hiring and firing officers. Even if the state law was changed, right now this board is not tasked with doing that. This board is about forming a better police department that is responsive to our community and responsive to the complaints we get from the Eastside, to the Westside, to the Northside and everywhere else in the city. This is what is necessary.”

But Sergeant Michael Groark, says in his 16 months as President of the FOP Lodge 1 there have been no conversations with city council about the review board. He says he and other lodges will “come out full-force against” the recommendations.

Johnson contends there was a Zoom meeting in 2021 with the state FOP and Sen. Tizzy Lockman about the review board.

Council recommendations include Wilmington NAACP President Charles Brittingham, Elder Carvella A. Jackson from Faith Harvest Worship Center, Tamara Varella from Manifest Business Consultants, Futures First Gaming Chief Marketing Officer Newdy Felton, John Robinson from non-profit Our Watch, and Keandra McDole, whose brother was killed in an incident involving Wilmington Police in 2015.

Johnson is also sponsoring an ordinance to add two more members, who would be non-voting former or retired police officers, and play an advisory role. Council will vote on it at their next meeting on Feb. 23.