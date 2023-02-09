Proposed bill would allocate $20 million in one-time funding for public safety, staffing law enforcement

Delaware’s House of Representatives is considering a bill proposing a $20 million one-time grant program for public safety.

House Bill 39 would establish the Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes Grant Program, giving the Department of Safety and Homeland Security $20 million in state funding to distribute to more than 50 state, county, municipal, and university law enforcement agencies designated in the bill.

Bill sponsor State Rep. Mike Smith says Delaware’s law enforcement agencies are struggling to hire and retain officers.

“So for instance there’s some small towns that literally just need retention of one officer, there are some that need overtime, and there’s some that really just need to focus on that next class of officer,” Smith says.

In 2022, the First State recorded 165 traffic deaths, the highest since 1988, and Smith says that’s one of many issues these funds can help address.

“I think everyone is going through the same thing," Smith says. "There has been an increase in community break-ins in neighborhoods and there’s just been an uptick in terms of car accidents and speeding on the roads.”

Bill sponsor State Rep. Mike Smith emphasizes this is a one-time expense, and the money must be spent within three years.

“I think there has been a question from a member of Joint Finance of ‘hey why wouldn’t you just put this in the regular budget” versus making it a bill," Smith says. "And I guess my rhetoric back to that is, can you? That’s kind of the request. If you don’t want it to be a bill then why don’t you just do it?”

Smith argues the $20 million in one-time funding is a drop in the bucket compared to Gov. John Carney’s nearly $5.5 billion budget proposal for the state.

Each agency will receive at least $50,000. The bill has bipartisan support, and Smith expects it to pass when session resumes. It currently awaits consideration in the House Appropriations Committee.