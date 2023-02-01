Wilmington City Council makes recommendation to fill 1st District vacancy

Wilmington City Council is recommending former Wilmington Housing Authority chair Vincent White to fill Council’s 1st District vacancy.

“And as someone with a demonstrated record of involvement, civic president, served on the planning council, active in the community for 20 plus years, I wanted to make certain that those credentials were given some consideration,” White says.

White was chosen by Council members Wednesday night to fill the vacancy left by the death of councilwoman Linda Gray in November.

White is active on the 1st District Planning Council, a former Wilmington Housing Authority chair and the longest serving commissioner on the Delaware Council of Housing. He is also president of the North West Civic Association.

The 69-year-old says he believes a council member’s most important responsibilities include passing the city budget, effectively communicating with constituents, and looking at issues with a “broader picture” kind of view.

“I’m a person who gets things done in a collaborative way," he says. "And I make certain that voices are heard, and that we look at things in an innovative way if possible.”

Council also considered Delaware Democratic Party Vice President Coby Owens, and Linda Gray’s husband, Harold Gray.

While Council President Trippi Congo says he is happy with council’s decision, he notes Council is urging lawmakers in Dover to pass legislation allowing residents to vote to fill vacancies.

“We don’t want to be a part of it," Congo says. "We believe there should be a special election and council members shouldn’t vote or appoint a council member for a vacated seat. It should really be for the people, by the people."

White will serve the remainder of Gray’s term. The seat will be on the ballot again in November 2024.