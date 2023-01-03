Delaware House of Representatives announces committee assignments

Delaware’s House of Representatives is consolidating several committees for the upcoming legislative session – part of a broader pattern in the General Assembly this cycle.

The House Energy and Natural Resources Committees merge into one, chaired by longtime New Castle County State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte), previous chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Former Energy Committee chair William Bush (D-Dover) will not serve on the new consolidated committee; instead, freshman State Rep. and environmental activist Sophie Phillips will serve as vice-chair.

The House Manufactured Housing Committee will cease to exist, folded into the Housing Committee. State Rep. Kendra Johnson (D-New Castle) remains chair of the Housing Committee, but its Democratic members will shift leftward, with State Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont) replacing State Rep. Stephanie Bolden (D-Wilmington) as vice-chair and progressive State Reps. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Newark) and Kerri Evelyn Harris (D-Dover) added to the committee's membership.

Retired State Rep. John Kowalko was the previous chair of the Manufactured Housing Committee.

The State Senate announced last month that it is merging its Transportation Committee into a larger Energy, Environment and Transportation Committee.

