DMV announce first-time Trust requests by appointment only

Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now processing first-time Trusts requests by appointment only.

The change is for those placing their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust.

The appointment-only process aims to help streamline wait-times in the DMV’s lobbies across the First State.

People coming into a DMV with a simple transaction can be in and out in three to five minutes on a good day.

But the DMV’s vehicle services program manager Jacob Carey says unlike a typical title transfer - a trust request can take longer.

“These can take probably up to 20 to 30 minutes. So that’s just a ballpark figure. But these transactions all depend on the paperwork and the amount of paperwork that we have,” he said.

Carey says shifting to the appointment-only process for these transactions should benefit customers and DMV staff.

DMV chief of communications Kathryn Beasley explains why the DMV is moving to this appointment-only process for trust requests.

“It comes down to personalizing the service. There are many different scenarios that could affect the appointment," he said. "And as we look at ways to improve our customer service - it’s another level we can personalize this service for the person looking to move a vehicle into a Trust.”

Beasley says prior to scheduling an appointment, you’re asked to have several documents handy - including the vehicle identification number (VIN), the make, model and year of the vehicle and the original Trust and/or amendments.

Appointments can be made online here.