The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce

While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number.

During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring.

And Delaware Department of Human Resources Secretary Claire DeMatteis says while that generated a significant increase in applicants, it wasn’t enough.

“On the Delaware employment link right now there’s an average of 400 jobs that are open. There’s many more jobs than that vacant. For instance, on the Delaware employment link we may list for a correctional officer. Well, we need several hundred, but we have the one posting,” DeMatteis explained.

In order to fill more positions, the state is taking a new, multifaceted approach to find applicants.

To fill those vacancies, Delaware is taking a new multifaceted approach, aiming to increase awareness of state employee benefits, which includes flexible work hours and inclusive insurance policies.

But Delaware Department of Human Resources Secretary Claire DeMatteis says that it’s not enough to rely on the state’s benefits to obtain and retain workers. That’s why Gov. John Carney, with the support of the General Assembly, committed to providing salary increases for state jobs.

“What he committed to if the revenues are there, and fortunately the revenues are there, is a 2 year salary increase of an average of 6% each year. And the governor will continue that next year, if the revenue supports it,” said DeMatteis. “So that means within a two year period people in state government and people applying for state government jobs will see a salary increase of an average of 12%. That’s really strong.”

They’re also working to break down barriers that keep people from applying for jobs by eliminating bachelor degree requirements for entry level jobs, and offering an alternative work arrangement policy for people with different schedules.

And hard-to-fill positions, such as nurses and police officers, are offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, depending on the role.