Delaware Senate announces changes to key committees

Delaware’s State Senate sets assignments for the 17 committees in the upcoming 152nd General Assembly, with three key committees expanding their responsibilities in the new year.

With growing attention on the role of transportation – namely personal vehicles and freight trucking – in Delaware’s emissions profile, the Senate’s Transportation Committee will become part of a new, expanded Energy, Environment and Transportation Committee chaired by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown).

And with Delaware’s affordable housing shortage on many lawmakers’ minds, the Senate Housing Committee will have purview over state-level land use policies. Committee Chair Senator Elizabeth Lockman (D-Wilmington) says while land use policies aren’t only relevant to housing discussions, resolving the state’s escalating housing crisis requires a state-level assessment of how land use rules help or hinder efforts to meet housing demand.

“Land use policy was living in the energy and environment committee and space, so this expansion is an acknowledgement of practices in land use that are relevant to the development of housing," she said.

Lockman adds the committee needs to determine what policy role the state can play in a realm historically handled at the county or municipal level. “We’ve realized that has at times been problematic in pursuit of our own goals," she said. "Things like expanding access to affordable housing, which is huge.”

The expansion of the Housing Committee's scope comes as municipal and county governments across the state pursue their own land use reforms, including Newark's recent decision to decouple parking requirements from new residential construction.

The Senate’s Banking, Business and Insurance Committee will also expand to cover technology-related policy, chaired by State Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos (D-Elsemere).