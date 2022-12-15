© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

TD Bank toy drive donates Christmas gifts to Hope Center

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and TD Bank officials place presents under the tree at the Hope Center.

More than 100 kids at New Castle County’s HOPE Center will have presents under the Christmas tree thanks to a toy drive from TD Bank.

Once a Sheridan Suites Hotel, the HOPE Center was purchased by New Castle County two years ago as a way to transition the unhoused into permanent living spaces.

Currently, the center has around 250 residents, including more than 100 kids.

County Executive Matt Meyer said the holidays are not always happy for unhoused Delawareans.

“It’s a challenging time. It is not necessarily a joyful time. And what TD Bank has done, and the staff at the Hope Center and all of us at New Castle County government are trying to do, is make it a joyful time for as many people as possible. No matter your circumstance, no matter how rich or poor, no matter whether you have a permanent place to permanently call home or not,” Meyer said.

Hope Center Managing Director Lisa Oglesby said the center is looking forward to putting smiles on children’s faces.

“I think we have about 100 gifts coming. We have a party next week. At that time we’ll distribute the gifts to the participants here and their families.”

The center, which was once a Sheridan Suites, features more than 180 rooms, as well as both health and mental health services.

To date, the center has helped 2,000 Delawareans transition into permanent housing.

Politics & Government
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
