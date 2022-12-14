Wilmington Police Chief leaves for job in St. Louis

The City of Wilmington is losing its Chief of Police.

Chief Robert Tracy has been hired as Police Commissioner in St. Louis.

Tracy departs after nearly six years on the job during which time he championed a Body Worn Camera program, published a policy and procedure manual, and implemented numerous community engagement initiatives.

He also weathered controversies over police use of force and a “no confidence” from City Council over a lack of diversity in the department and its leadership.

Mayor Mike Purzycki congratulated Tracy in a statement, lauding his accomplishments while service the city's largest city,

"The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership," said Purzycki in his statement. "Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well."

Tracy will remain on the job until January 6th and promised earlier this month to help find candidates for Wilmington Police Chief and help the transition to new leadership.

City Council President Trippi Congo also congratulated Tracy in a statement, while offering his suggestion for what path the city should choose to replace him.

"As the administration seeks a new police chief, it is my hope that the next chief is promoted from within the Wilmington Police Department (WPD), is someone with a vested interest in the City, and who will work day and night to ensure that the residents of Wilmington can feel safe," said Congo in his statement.

Tracy took over as Wilmington Police Chief in April 2017, replacing Bobby Cummings in the post

He came to Wilmington after serving as principal crime control strategist for Chicago PD from 2011 to 2016.