Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen elected Chief of Lenape Tribe of Delaware

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has elected Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen to serve as its new Chief.

According to Christiansen's estimate, the tribe currently has roughly 300 registered members, centered on a long-standing community in Cheswold.

Christiansen says one of his primary goals as Chief is to find and enroll other Lenape descendants in the region; descendants of the tribe are concentrated on the Delmarva peninsula and in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. One challenge, he notes, is the absence of young people in tribal leadership roles.

“One of the things that I would like to see happen is that we recruit a number of young people who are or are not aware of their heritage and don’t realize that their responsibility is to carry on the legacy of those who came before us," he said. "Not just to sign up to be members of the tribe, but for the succession of leaders of the tribe.”

Christiansen adds his tenure will also see the tribal council revisit the tribe’s constitution and bylaws, as well as a possible review of enrollment criteria; enrolled members are currently required to be one-quarter Lenape or more.

He notes another task will be an audit of the tribe’s current business and property holdings, focused on the tribe’s property near the Fork Branch Preserve outside Dover – the site of the tribe’s historical church, schoolhouse and cemetery. The property sits next to a brownfield previously used as a firing range by the Delaware State Police.

While two Lenape tribes in Oklahoma – descendants of Lenape communities pushed westward beginning in the 18th century – have federal recognition, the Cheswold-based branch of the tribe is only recognized on the state level. Christiansen says he hopes to see that change.

“We haven’t been recognized by the federal government, but we need to be," he said. "The Lenape tribe, the Nanticokes and the combination of the two tribes have certainly played a large role in the history of this area and the country as well.”

Federal recognition would grant the Lenape Tribe of Delaware greater sovereignty and provide it access to funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

