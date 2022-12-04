Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits

The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring.

Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force.

“We do a lot of different things that are unique for us," said Sergeant Caleb Rich;, who works in Dover PD's planning and training unit. "We always do a little bit of outside-the-box- thinking. We are going around and we’re doing a few more hiring processes than we typically did. So for several years we’d only do one traditional hiring process - where we would accept applications all the time, but we’d only test once. Now we’re doing it to the point where we’re doing typically two a year, sometimes even more than that.”

Rich says the department is doing more online recruiting and sending officers into Kent County high schools.

Rich notes that one major incentive offered is paid college tuition. He says those who apply to become a Dover Police officer do not need to have a college degree - just a high school diploma or GED. But he says the department encourages officers to continue their education, and provides assistance to do that.

“One of the best incentives that actually got me here is our college incentive program," said Rich "So essentially what happens is, you don’t need a college degree to come and work for the Dover Police Department; you just need a high school diploma or GED. And what we do is - we then take that and we’ll encourage you to go back to school by offering you incentives through this college program. Essentially what happens is - after you’ve been here and gotten established and figured out what you’re doing, we would then pay for you to go back to college.”

Rich says they are looking for well-rounded candidates with good moral character. Anyone interested can learn more at the Dover Police website.