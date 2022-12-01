DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns

As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows.

The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth.

DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools.

“It’s just a fun activity for kids to be creative around the winter season and tie in our winter storm removal efforts,” McLeod said.

Last year DelDOT received more than 100 submissions from students across the state.

The contest runs through Dec. 13th and will choose three winners, one from each Delaware county.

McLeod said that winning schools will each get a visit from a DelDOT snow plow and place its new name right on it.

“It’s an educational opportunity to talk about what goes into the efforts to clear our roads for a winter storm event,” he said.

Last year’s winning names included “Snow Patrol.”