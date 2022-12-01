© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
deldot-plow1.jpg

As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows.

The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth.

DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools.

“It’s just a fun activity for kids to be creative around the winter season and tie in our winter storm removal efforts,” McLeod said.

Last year DelDOT received more than 100 submissions from students across the state.

The contest runs through Dec. 13th and will choose three winners, one from each Delaware county.

McLeod said that winning schools will each get a visit from a DelDOT snow plow and place its new name right on it.

“It’s an educational opportunity to talk about what goes into the efforts to clear our roads for a winter storm event,” he said.

Last year’s winning names included “Snow Patrol.”

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
