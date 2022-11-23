Delaware Republican lawmakers choose leadership for next General Assembly

State Republican lawmakers chose their leadership for the next General Assembly this week.

House Republicans opted to completely overhaul their leadership, electing state Rep. Mike Ramone to replace state Rep. Danny Short as House Minority Leader. Short has held the position since 2012, and he remains the longest-serving House Republican.

Ramone’s ascension to a leadership position is especially notable in the wake of his narrow win in this month’s general election, eking out a margin so narrow that it required a recount. However, because Ramone managed to hold a competitive seat in New Castle County, state party leadership mentioned him as a possible candidate for statewide office after this year’s slate of Republican candidates fell short.

House Republicans also elected state Rep. Lyndon Yearick to replace state Rep. Tim Dukes as House Minority Whip. Dukes has held the position for the past two General Assembly sessions. The change also brings an end to Sussex County’s dominance in House Republican leadership.

In contrast, Senate Republicans opt to leave their leadership unchanged, reelecting state Sen. Gerald Hocker as Senate Minority Leader and state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn as Senate Minority Whip. Hocker has held the top leadership position for three General Assembly sessions, and Pettyjohn has served as whip for the past two sessions.