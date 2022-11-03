If you haven't received a Relief Rebate check, you can still apply online

Delawareans still waiting for their 2022 state Relief Rebate check can now apply online, but there is a deadline.

Those who have not received a $300 check can apply online at DE.gov/rebate, and have until the end of this month to do so.

You can either check your status online to see if a check was already sent out, or if you need to apply.

Applicants need a valid Social Security Number, a Delaware residential mailing address, and either an active driver’s license or active identification card issued on or before December 31, 2021.

So far the state has sent out 782,000 checks with the vast majority of them either cashed or deposited.

But Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger says many people may still be eligible.

"There could be 10,000, 20,000 perhaps people that were not reached either because they have not previously filed a tax return or we were unable to identify them in some other database that was available to us to try to find them," said Geisenberger.

And Geisenberger adds those who have been sent a check and either didn’t receive it or misplaced, can also get help.

"If you've already been sent to check you can contact our office, and we can work with you to verify your identification and get the check forwarded to you or you can pick it up in our offices,” said Geisenberger. “And if you've not been sent a check you can apply if you meet the qualifications to apply for a rebate."

Geisenberger notes no checks will be sent out until after all of the applications are received.

The one-time payment of $300 was approved by lawmakers in April to help people deal with rising costs of gas groceries.