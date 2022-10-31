Registration underway for DMV's low-digit tag lottery

Registration is underway for the DMV’s latest Low Digit Tag Lottery.

Anyone interested in winning a low-digit tag during the 12 Days of PLATE-mas must register by Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.

And DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod says this year they’re changing the way they are making them available.

“Last year we had about 2,700 low-digit tags come available. And those were gone statewide in about 15 minutes. So we wanted to make it a more equitable process and we came up with the idea of doing a lottery. And then just having some fun with it and drawing it out - really over 12 days,” he said.

Residents can only register once per driver’s license or ID card and must indicate what category of tag they want.

Only a certain number of plates are available in each category. The most popular is personal vehicles - which covers any vehicle under 10,000 pounds.

Once the registration period ends on Sunday, November 13, 2022, DMV will begin randomly selecting winners through Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Winners will receive an email once the lottery process is over offering further instructions on how to obtain their low-digit tag.

Additionally, daily winning lottery codes will be posted above on this website and accessible on DelDOT's social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Your lottery code can be found in your registration confirmation e-mail.

All winners will receive a standard blue and gold license plate upon completing their title work. If they qualify and wish to purchase a black and white tag once they have completed their title work with DMV, they can do so through the Delaware Historic Plate Co.

To order a qualifying black & white porcelain or stainless steel tag, go to dhptags.com.

You will receive an e-mail once your tag is ready for pick up at the location you identify.