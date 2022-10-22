Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department

Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro.

The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017.

Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building.

“We’ve had several ups and downs,' he said. "This project has gone in many directions and a lot of that has to do with building costs.”

Calloway notes they also struggled to decide where to put the new $7.3 million facility, before agreeing on 120 West Railroad Avenue - property which the town already owns.

The new 13,000-square-foot station will include a sally port, workstations for Millsboro’s 21 officers and separate spaces so that male and female suspects can be kept apart.

The new Millsboro Police Department should take 14-18 months to build.

Site plan work starts Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Calloway notes there is no plan yet on what to do with the current police station, once it's no longer in use.