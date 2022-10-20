Gov. Carney appoints former Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to replace McGuiness

Governor John Carney appoints former New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse to fill the remainder of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s term after she resigned yesterday.

Greenhouse previously served as state Auditor from 1983 to 1989, after which he moved between positions at the Clinton White House and the US Department of Justice. More recently, Greenhouse has worked as a crime prevention and community development consultant for local governments.

McGuiness stepped down after a Kent County Superior Court judge sentenced her to 2 year probation and ordered her pay a $10,000 fine and to complete 500 hours of community service for conflict of interest and official misconduct violations.

Greenhouse will fill the office until January, when the winner of the upcoming election for state auditor – either Democrat Lydia York or Republican Janice Lorrah – is sworn in. In the interim, Greenhouse will be responsible for completing the state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.