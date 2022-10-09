House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst to co-chair national mental health caucus of state lawmakers

Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst is co-chair of a new national caucus of state lawmakers focused on mental health policy.

Longhurst says a meeting between lawmakers from more than a dozen state legislatures organized by the White House last week made clear the need for greater coordination between states to address shortages of mental health professionals and long-term care facilities, along with fine-tuning early interventions for children.

Longhurst will help lead a larger group of state lawmakers in ongoing conversations about model policies and inter-state coordination. She says the goal is to improve communication between states to identify successful policies and policy gaps.

“Every state takes a different approach. Mine is going upstream, for others it’s long-term care," she said. "Everybody’s trying to grasp at something instead of looking at a holistic approach from A to Z.”

She notes that other states took interest in Delaware’s recent legislation requiring mental health counselors in elementary and middle schools, and the caucus could provide a chance to collaborate more closely with neighboring states on shortages of inpatient psychiatric care options.

Other lawmakers, including State Senators Nicole Poore and Laura Sturgeon and State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, will also participate in the caucus.