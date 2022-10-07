© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

Delaware's Supreme Court tosses out vote-by-mail and same day registration

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne,
Paul Kiefer
Published October 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
vote_by_mail_ballot.jpg
Sophia Schmidt
/
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Supreme Court strikes down the state’s vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration laws.

The court released a bare-bones ruling Friday, promising a full opinion later. It says that approach was taken because the election is just over a month away and the Department of Election’s sought to mail ballots to voters by or around October 10.

The ruling upholds a Chancery Court decision against the vote-by-mail law and reverses that court’s decision to uphold same-day registration.

In its abbreviated order, the Delaware Supreme Court says the vote-by-mail law "impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Article V, Section 4A of the Delaware Constitution," rejecting the state' argument Thursday that Article V sets a floor, not a ceiling for absentee voting.

The ruling also says the court found same-day registration "conflicts with the provisions of Article V,
Section 4 of the Delaware Constitution."

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Paul Kiefer
Paul Kiefer comes to Delaware from Seattle, where he covered policing, prisons and public safety for the local news site PubliCola.
