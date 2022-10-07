Delaware's Supreme Court tosses out vote-by-mail and same day registration

The Delaware Supreme Court strikes down the state’s vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration laws.

The court released a bare-bones ruling Friday, promising a full opinion later. It says that approach was taken because the election is just over a month away and the Department of Election’s sought to mail ballots to voters by or around October 10.

The ruling upholds a Chancery Court decision against the vote-by-mail law and reverses that court’s decision to uphold same-day registration.

In its abbreviated order, the Delaware Supreme Court says the vote-by-mail law "impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Article V, Section 4A of the Delaware Constitution," rejecting the state' argument Thursday that Article V sets a floor, not a ceiling for absentee voting.

The ruling also says the court found same-day registration "conflicts with the provisions of Article V,

Section 4 of the Delaware Constitution."