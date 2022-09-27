Lower Sussex NAACP asks for boycott over confederate flag flying at Marvel Museum

The Georgetown Town Council continues to come under fire for approving funds for the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Carriage Museum.

The Council gave the Society $24,750 to upgrade its parking lot and replace windows and flooring.

But the Lower Sussex NAACP and others are upset because the Marvel Carriage Museum installed a confederate monument in 2007, where a confederate battle flag currently flies.

Fleur McKendell is the vice president of the Delaware State Conference of branches of the NAACP.

She told the Council that supporting a group that displays the confederate flag makes a statement of public policy that’s an affront to the sensibilities and dignity of a majority of Americans,

“So I’m here today to make it very clear that the NAACP is going to continue to double down and tell individuals, business owners, folks starting to look at buying properties or land - don’t do it in Georgetown," she said. "Make a call to boycott Georgetown, until Georgetown’s Town Council does the right thing by its constituents and upholds the values of the people.”

State NAACP conference president Richard Smith also demands the Georgetown Town Council needs take action.

“This is a meeting about a flag that basically was the concept of slavery, of hanging and more. People say well this is a flag and we need to look at it. But Black folks say this was a flag that kept us in slavery. We should be together in the United States,” he said.

McKendell says the NAACP is demanding that the Council defund the Georgetown Historical Society.

But after hearing additional public comments Monday night, council members voted 3-2 to leave the funds intact.