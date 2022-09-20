Georgetown rushes to prepare for possible arrival of plane carrying asylum-seekers

As word spread about a potential chartered plane carrying asylum-seekers and migrants to the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, state agencies and local community organizations rushed to make arrangements for its arrival.

The plane was chartered through the same company Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used to send a group of largely Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard last week – a political stunt that’s prompted a criminal investigation in Texas, where that flight originated. The flight bound for Delaware Tuesday also began in Texas.

On Tuesday morning in Georgetown, local community service organizations rushed to assemble a contingency plan. The First State Community Action Agency, a decades-old local nonprofit, sent its front desk staff to the airport to act as translators while other staff watched Senator Chris Coons address the incoming flight in a live television interview. Across town, volunteers began arranging a temporary shelter in a medical center.

Meanwhile, the airport's small lobby teemed with members of the press, while representatives from state and local government brainstormed in a nearby conference room.

The flight, which was chartered in San Antonio, Texas, was scheduled to land in Georgetown at 1:30. It was a no-show an hour-and-a-half later as the state officials and a half-dozen volunteer translators recruited from the nearby First State Community Action Agency, Georgetown’s state service center, and a Venezuelan community group. lingered in the lobby awaiting updates.

Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Jill Fredel said the state’s plans for housing and processing asylum-seekers and migrants were still in flux. Nevertheless, she added, the state and local partners are working to set up a staging area and temporary shelter for anyone who did arrive.

“The primary thing that we want to offer is compassionate humanitarian assistance," she said. "Folks who may be coming to our state have been through a very difficult journey, and this is going to be another leg of that journey. We will offer them food, shelter, transportation and healthcare.”

Though the airport was likely chosen for its proximity to President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth, Georgetown itself is not a resort town. The community of 7,500 is at the heart of Delaware's poultry industry, with two processing plants within the city's limits.