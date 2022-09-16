© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

Public safety is a key issue in the race for DE Attorney General

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published September 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Jewish Federation of Delaware campaign forum.png
Jewish Federation of Delaware
/
Several candidates answer questions at a forum run by the Jewish Federation of Delaware

With the primary election over, The Jewish Federation of Delaware gathered several candidates for a general election forum this week.

The Delaware Attorney General’s race garnered a lot of interest.

Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings and her Republican opponent, Georgetown lawyer Julianne Murray, answered questions on topics ranging from women’s reproductive rights to police funding.

Both agreed public safety was a top issue.

“We’ve brought violent crime down by securing an 85% conviction rate in gun cases and fighting to fix our broken bail laws,” Jenning said.

The incumbent Democrat touted her office’s record of prosecuting gun crimes.

“We’ve secured thousands of years in prison against violent gun offenders. We have gone after gun traffickers and we took on the gun lobby to pass the most significant gun safety bills in Delaware’s history,” Jennings said.

Murray, who ran for Governor in 2020, said she’s laser-focused on keeping Delawareans safe.

“I would argue that this particular race is about public safety, crime and guns. The fact of the matter is we are not safer than we were four years ago. I talk to Delawareans everyday that say they are concerned about their safety and the safety of their children,” Murray said.

She said the Attorney General’s office is not prosecuting enough gun crimes in the state.

“The fact of the matter is that crime has increased exponentially since my opponent took office. While it is hard to get the actual statistics, if you asked a person on the street if crime is on the rise, you’re going to get an absolute ‘yes’,” Murray said.

The race will be decided by voters Nov. 8th.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
