Voters head to the polls for Delaware's Primary Election

While Delaware now offers early voting and vote-by-mail, a majority of Delawareans are voting in-person for today’s Primary election.

Jim Tieman from Dover was one among those casting a ballot at Reily Brown Elementary School in Dover.

“I just feel that that was the right thing to do," he said when asked what prompted him to vote on Primary day,

Tieman says inflation and the economy are his key issues and voting is the way to fix both.

“Just get the right people in there as far as I know,” he said.

Sobia Choudhry also voted at Reily Brown Elementary, which encompasses the Senate District 16, where three Republicans, including one incumbent, are on the ballot, and House District 32, which has four-way Democratic primary.

She notes voting in-person remains convenient for her and there are quite a few issues she weighed when deciding who to vote for.

“Issues that are important for me are education for my children, equality laws for women and minorities - for people of all colors and for people of all genders.”

Victoria Camper from Camden voted in-person at East Dover Elementary School, also bringing her mother to the polls.

Camper says with races in Senate District 16 and House District 32 she wanted to have her say on a number issues important to her.

“Gun control, abortion rights, LGBTQ equality and marriage equality. All of those things are very important to me,” she said.

Camper says she wants to see more stringent background checks and other sensible gun reforms.

And she doesn’t want to see LGBTQ+ Delawareans stripped of their marriage equality rights because she plans to get married some day.

In Northern New Castle County, voters trickled into polling places to cast primary ballots starting this morning.

In Wilmington, Michele Cornish and her two kids showed up to P.S. DuPont Middle School as a family to vote.

She said it was important to be there with her son who voted for the first time today.

“Especially as a Black male, it’s just amazing. And just understanding his rights as an individual. This is one of many processes he needs to understand and be aware of, as a Black male. It’s a part of growth and growing up,” she said.

Just blocks away at Mt. Pleasant High School, voters exiting the polls touted the importance of casting primary ballots, not just waiting for the general election.

Wilmington’s Kathleen Kozur said she was most interested in the race for Delaware’s 6th House District.

The seat has long been held by State Rep. Debra Heffernan, but Kozur says she voted for her opponent, Becca Cotto.

“Because I got to meet her. She explained her policies, etcetera. And yesterday I got to ask her one question, and the question was, if you’re interested in this, was she pro-choice or was she pro-life? And I told her her answer was what I needed to hear,” Kozur said.

Statewide, the polls are open until 8 p.m.