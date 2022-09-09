New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer touts new program for first-time moms

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced the launch of an initiative to help first-time mothers get access to prenatal and postnatal health care.

The initiative is a partnership between the county and local nonprofit Children & Families First, as well as the Longwood Foundation.

It will serve 120 Medicaid-eligible first-time mothers over four years.

“Many across this office believe strongly that we are under investing in our children, particularly under investing in children who are born into poverty,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the program utilizes a new funding model for the county called Pay for Success.

He said the new model incentivizes Children & Families First to hit its milestones.

The performance-based contract uses funds from the Longwood Foundation, $1.8 million up front and an additional $1.2 million in 2024 if the project meets expectations.

If in four years the program has met its benchmarks, the county will reimburse Longwood up to $3 million with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.