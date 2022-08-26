DOC ends temporary visitation restrictions after COVID cases stabilize

Corrections’ Commissioner Monroe Hudson announced Friday DOC is rolling back restrictions on visitation introduced during a May spike in COVID-19 cases.

After months of nearly no COVID transmission among the state’s incarcerated population, cases reached a high of 31 at the end of May; numbers have since fallen to fewer than 20 cases across all DOC facilities, with positive tests occurring largely during intake. Those who test positive when arriving in custody are placed in quarantine units.

The restrictions allowed only one adult visitor per incarcerated person; as of September 6, one adult and one person under the age of 18 can visit people in custody.

While the Department of Correction does not require masks for visitors, staff or people in custody, it will make masks available.

The DOC is currently testing people in custody if they display symptoms of COVID-19 or come in sustained close contact with a person who tests positive.

