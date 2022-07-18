Lisa Blunt Rochester speaks in support of reproductive rights on House floor

In wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, House Democrats have moved to pass legislation to protect reproductive health care rights. And Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester took to the House floor Friday to speak in favor of two bills that support that goal.

The bills debated Friday were the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act.

The Women’s Health Protection Act would codify reproductive freedoms at the federal level, while the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act would allow those seeking an abortion to travel across state lines without interference.

During the debate, Blunt Rochester said Delaware is a safe haven since it codified the right to an abortion in 2017.

“I’m proud that women in my home state of Delaware still have access to abortion care - and that we can serve as a safe haven for those from other states,” she said. “But the reality for far too many people across the country is they live in states where access to reproductive care has been so severely restricted that it’s unavailable.”

And Delaware lawmakers have worked to expand access to reproductive care here, including House Bill 455, which was signed by Gov. Carney last month.

One of its provisions protects abortion providers serving out-of-state clients by restricting medical information given to out-of-state law enforcement investigating the termination of a pregnancy.

Blunt Rochester also made note that lawmakers from across the country must confront the realities of what overturning Roe means.

“Now my middle name is Blunt - so let’s be clear about who will be hit the hardest. Poor women, young women, women in rural areas, and women of color. People who may not have the ability to travel hundreds of miles to get the care they need,” she emphasized.

While Delaware may have expanded access to reproductive care, such as increasing the number of medical professionals who are allowed to legally perform an abortion to include licensed physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse-midwives who are properly trained, the reality remains that many states have moved to restrict access in a number of ways.

Both the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act passed in the House and are now headed to the Senate.