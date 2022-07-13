© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Carney announces leadership team shake-up

Delaware Public Media | By Paul Kiefer
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
Gov. John Carney’s top advisor is leaving next month for the White House.

Carney’s Chief of Staff Sheila Grant will join President Biden in August as a special assistant to the President and senior speechwriter.

Grant has been Carney’s primary speechwriter for the past decade, and she became the governor’s Chief of Staff in 2019.

Her replacement, Jonathan Starkey, returns to the Administration after leaving his post as Deputy Chief of Staff for communications in the spring to become director of corporate communications for Sallie Mae.

Carney’s Deputy Chief of Staff for policy Albert Shields also leaves next month, taking a job as the Director of Business and Economic Development at the University of Delaware. Shields has worked for Carney since his time in Congress.

Director of Digital Government and Senior Adviser Jessica Borcky Weinberg will become Deputy Chief of Staff. She has been a part of Carney’s team since 2014.

