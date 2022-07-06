Final push to provide legal representation for tenants during eviction proceedings fails

A push to provide legal representation to renters facing eviction fizzled during the final hours of this year’s legislative session.

State Sen. Bryan Townsend’s bill would have provided state dollars to cover legal representation for tenants facing eviction and created a pre-trial eviction diversion program Townsend says could drastically reduce the number of eviction trials. Delaware is currently among the nation’s top five states for highest eviction rates.

Townsend argues the bill could help abate other problems arising from that high rate, including costly legal fights and rising numbers of Delawareans living unhoused.

“I think that’s very important, because the point is not to give a blank check to tenants to be able to not deal with their obligations," he said. "The issue is how do we manage the process efficiently and effectively when a variety of disputes arise.”

After the bill stalled in a House committee earlier this spring, several Democratic lawmakers sought a way to overcome opposition on both sides of the aisle.

Late on the final night of the legislative session, a group of House lawmakers brought the bill to the floor, offering a sweeping amendment that would have rolled back several key renter protections.

State Senator Marie Pinkney, the vice chair of the Senate's housing committee, says some of the proposed changes – including eliminating the minimum quantity of arrears needed to begin an eviction – would create challenges down the road.

“Not having a standard there, a person can very easily be kicked out of their home if they don’t put in a minimum amount of back rent," she said.

The last-minute push failed, with several Democratic lawmakers joining their Republicans in opposition.

The bill had passed in the state Senate during last year's legislative session, despite opposition from landlord groups, who argued most evictions stem from nonpayment of rent – something that can’t be resolved in court.

Some Republican Senators said the state could better address its mounting housing shortage by rolling back restrictions on new housing construction to better meet demand; Democrats largely agreed, but noted that evictions would still occur if the shortage of housing was less severe.