Lawmakers approve pay raises for state workers to stem attrition

Pay raises for state employees are step closer to reality after the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee signed off on a proposal brought by Governor John Carney earlier this week.

The average state employee currently makes less than $49,000 a year, prompting many to seek better-paying jobs in the private sector or nearby states. “We have such talented state employees, so it’s almost like a training program," said JFC Vice Chair State Rep. William Carson (D-Smyrna).

The new state pay policy would give full-time employees raises between 2.3 and 9 percent - with the largest raises for employees with the lowest pay grade.

Michael Begatto, the Executive Director of AFSCME Local 81 — a union representing state employees — says news of raises is already stirring some hope among his union’s membership.

“We’ve had several members tell us, ‘thank goodness - I can finally quit my second job,'" he said. "We’re hopeful that those increases, starting in July, will help the state start hiring in very difficult positions.”

He adds those hard-to-fill positions include corrections officers and social workers. He notes the union is also hopeful its can also negotiate some overtime reforms

Lawmakers vote on the complete 2023 state budget next month.

